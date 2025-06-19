Former WWE Chief Of Staff Recalls Being Let Go, Nick Khan Taking Care Of Her After

Former WWE Chief Of Staff Elyse Dudzinski recently opened up about her 2023 exit from WWE and how Nick Khan took care of her afterward. Dudzinski was WWE’s Chief of Staff from November 2022 until February 2023, being let go soon after Vince McMahon returned back to the company in January of that year. She is now the co-host on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story?, which had Nick Khan as a guest this week. She talked a bit about her exit and praised Khan for staying in contact with her and taking care of her. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On being let go from the company: “I was [Chief of Staff], and then I wasn’t and I was going through a pretty rough time and you were somebody who was checking in on me, very often, just to see life after WWE. ‘How are you doing? What do you need?’ And you’re in the middle of WWE, WrestleMania, sale, everything going on and you were still making this effort just to check in, which meant a lot to me, and then, I kind of hit a point where I was applying for jobs. I couldn’t get an Administrative Assistant (job) and I’m like, ‘But I was just a Chief of Staff. What do I do here?’ And you took the time to meet with me and following that meeting, you, again, made sure I was taken care of and I just feel that that speaks to your loyalty.”

On her reaction to finding out that Khan took care of her: “I literally dropped to my knees and started hysterically crying, because just one kind gesture meant so much to my family, so much to me, and I instantly reached out to thank you that I just — only when we were talking about how loyal you are, I’m like, I felt that. I felt it personally so, thank you again. It’s crazy how it worked out because it whirled into Stephanie’s Places and now this podcast so…”