Former WWE Developmental Talent Mike Taylor Passes Away

Michael Sharrer, known for his run in WWE developmental as Mike Taylor, has passed away. PWInsider reports that Sharrer passed away last night at the age of 47. No word on the details of his passing.

Sharrer was a former Marine and amateur wrestler who signed with WWE in 2006, during which time he worked and trained in OVW and Deep South Wrestling. He did enhancement work with WWE occasionally as well as did motion capture for several WWE video game releases.

Sharrer was released from his developmental deal in 2007 and changed his ring name to Micah Taylor, sometimes using the moniker Sandy Beach in Japan or Hawaii. His final match was in May of 2022, for Universal Championship Wrestling in Georgia.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Sharrer.