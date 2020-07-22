Former WWE Stars in Impact Share Pointed Photo on Twitter

Impact has picked up several WWE alumni now that their non-compete clauses are done, and the group of them shared a very specific message via a Twitter pic. Tommy Dreamer posted to Twitter with the photo, which features himself, EC3, Brian Myers, Heath Miller, Eric Young, and Luke Gallows flipping off the camera in various poses, while Karl Anderson grabs himself.

Dreamer posted the picture with the message, “Opportunity came a knocking and they kicked the FN door in. It’s about to get real.”

All of the new roster members appeared at Slammiversary except Myers, who appeared in a vignette at this week’s Impact.