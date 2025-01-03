Former WWE Venue In Pennsylvania Running Pro Wrestling Shows Again

A former regular venue for WWE back in the day is running wrestling events again. PWInsider reports that the Hamburg Fieldhouse in Hamburg is hosting events after it was set to shut down in December of 2023.

According to the report, the Fieldhouse is owned and operated by a local volunteer fire department and was set to lease the space to an auto dealer, but those plans fell through in part because of the community’s negative reaction to the matter. The venue is back to hosting shows and American Xcellence Wrestling will return to the venue on Saturday.

The Hamburg Fieldhouse hosted events for the WWF and WWWF that included tapings for All-Star Wrestling and Championship Wrestling. Roddy Piper’s famed Piper’s Pit where he attacked Jimmy Snuka took place in the venue, and ECW also ran tapings there.