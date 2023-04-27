Former WWE Writer Recalls Getting Heat For Opposing Katie Vick Storyline

WWE’s Katie Vick storyline lives in infamy, and former writer David Sahadi recently talked about getting heat for opposing it. The 2002 storyline famously involved Triple H accusing Kane of being a murderer, which led to Kane saying that Vick was a friend of his that died in a car accident where he was behind the wheel. Triple H continued to mock Kane over it and the next week he visited a funeral parlor dressed as Kane and climbing into a casket to pretend to have sex with a doll that was supposed to be Vick.

Sahadi appeared on AdFreeShows’ Ths Insiders and talked about how he opposed the storyline and got “a lot of heat” for it. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On getting heat for opposing the Katie Vick storyline: “I was so against that. I was so appalled and embarrassed by that, that I barely remember that. Things that are that disturbing to me and are that gross, I just tend to wipe my memory, especially if I’ve had nothing to do with it.”

On the storyline crossing a line: “Crossing the lines is good in a lot of ways, but not when it’s a bad way like this, that is not cool. There’s no entertainment there, there’s nothing you can say about that, that you can justify it being put on television. That was my view and I was very vocal about that to everybody.”