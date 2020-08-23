Former WWE Writer Says No One in WWE Believed in Kofi Kingston as Champion, Claims Plan Was to Always Have Brock Lesnar Squash Kingston

– According to former 411 and WWE writer Dave Schilling, no one with any “real sway” in WWE believed in Kofi Kingston during his run as WWE champion last year. Previously, Schilling departed from his role in the WWE creative team in April 2019 after joining the company earlier in the year.

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, 2019. He lost the title in an eight-second squash match to Brock Lesnar later that October in the FOX Network debut of Smackdown.

Schilling was responding to a tweet by DAZN and SportingNews’ Andreas Hale, who was speaking on a clip by Big on Talking Smack, where Big E says that Kofi Kingston “had his legs cut out from underneath him.” He also said it was disrespectful that Kofi Kingston got no other WWE world title opportunities after the loss to Brock and was relegated back to tag team matches.

Speaking on the subject, Schilling wrote, “I was there. I saw it. No one who had any real sway believed in Kofi.” He later added, “The plan was Kofi getting squashed by Brock from DAY ONE of his title reign. DAY ONE!” You can view those tweets below.

