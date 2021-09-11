FOX Reportedly Wanted WWE to Sign CM Punk, Offered to Help Pay Punk’s Salary

– As previously reported, CM Punk spoke to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi about how WWE “played games” with him during alleged talks with him through intermediary parties on a possible return to WWE. Ultimately, CM Punk opted to sign with AEW, where he debuted last month in his hometown of Chicago. The latest edition of this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that FOX actually pushed for WWE to make CM Punk an offer when he started having serious talks with AEW, and the broadcasting company was even apparently willing to help pay a portion of Punk’s salary to get him locked down.

Per the earlier ESPN report, Punk did not actually sign his AEW contract until about 30 minutes before his debut on Rampage. The Observer Newsletter report notes that FOX officials had a good relationship with Punk after bringing him on as an analyst for WWE Backstage. However, WWE officials continually said they had no interest in Punk. After AEW apparently started looking to sign Punk and FOX wanted WWE to make Punk an offer, WWE is rumored to have responded that the money Punk was looking for was too high.

However, FOX then told WWE that they were willing to “help out” and pay to bring in CM Punk and get him signed. WWE officials later replied that there were other reasons they did not want to bring Punk in, citing “attitude issues” and the like.

As noted, Punk told ESPN the following on how WWE “played games” with him during their informal talks:

“I remember one of the first things I ever said to them was, ‘Above all, don’t play games.’ And they played games. Some things never change. … When you enter a conversation with people you have a past with and you know who they are, how seriously can you take it? I know exactly who they are and they just continue to prove it. I’m trying to be as diplomatic as I possibly can.”

CM Punk made his long-awaited return to the wrestling ring at AEW All Out last weekend, facing Darby Allin in a winning effort. It was Punk’s first wrestling match since January 2014.