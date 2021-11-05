Franky Monet Discusses Her Frustration With WWE Release, Thanks Triple H & Shawn Michaels

Franky Monet (aka Taya Valkyrie) was one of many talents released by WWE on Thursday, and in a recent Facebook post, she discussed her frustration with being let go by the company.

She stated that she was “confused, hurt, sad and honestly mad” about her WWE release before thanking Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and the entire WWE Performance Center staff for allowing her the opportunity to learn from them:

“🖤 well that didn’t go as planned! 🤷🏼‍♀️ First and foremost I would like to thank @wwe for allowing me to live my dream, even if it was cut short. To say I am disappointed would be an understatement, I’m confused, hurt, sad and honestly mad. I came there as one of the top luchadoras of our era and honestly leaving there a little broken. I LOVED everyday when I got to go to work, being around the greatest minds in this business, getting to train in the BEST pro wrestling training facility in the world and see my friends everyday. I was completely enveloped in the industry. Thank you to @tripleh @shawnmichaelswwe and the entire PC staff for welcoming me with open arms and allowing me to learn from you. I know who I am, I know what I’ve done and I know I have more to give. This is just another swerve in my journey that I didn’t expect but to be honest, my life has always been filled with those. Im a fighter, im stubborn and I am a very very good pro wrestler. Thank you to everyone that’s supported me through this chapter and thank you to everyone that will continue to support me into the next one. Time to let la WERA LOCA loose. Let’s make magic.”

She was only with the company for six months after making her NXT debut back in May.