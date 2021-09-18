Franky Monet on Appearing on the World of Hurt Reality Show in Canada

– Fightful recently interviewed WWE NXT Superstar Franky Monet, who discussed the WWE travel experience and more Below are some highlights.

Franky Monet on raveling the world with her family before she joined WWE: “My parents made it a point of exposing us to different types of peoples and cultures and having my dad being from Switzerland, I’m born and raised there, my grandparents still live there. It was just part of my life that we would travel around. I’ve never been scared of the idea of leaving to go on a new adventure or follow my heart to go somewhere to be a professional wrestler like I did. It’s been instilled in me and my mom is the same way. Traveling is a huge part of my life. Not being able to do it over the last year and a half, two years, with COVID has been very sad. I miss my family dearly. I haven’t been able to go to Canada in almost two years. Hopefully, we will all get back to a new normal soon.”

On appearing on the World of Hurt reality show in Canada: “The first season was with Lance Storm and I had literally been wrestling maybe three months when I did that. My debut was on television. Let’s not go back and look at the tape [laughs]. It was on TV, a Canadian reality show with a school set up. Then season two, which was like six months later, was with Roddy Piper, which was incredible. It’s so crazy to think about all these people that I have gotten the opportunity to learn from. That was just one more of them.”