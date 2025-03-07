Fraxiom Appear In TNA Impact Vignette, Hype NXT Roadblock Match

Fraxiom showed up in a video on this week’s TNA Impact to promote their match with The Hardys at NXT Roadblock. Thursday’s show saw the NXT Tag Team Champions appear in a vignette to talk about challenging the Hardys for the TNA World Tag Team Championships at next Tuesday’s show. as you can see below.

The matcb takes place on next Tuesday’s episode of NXT, which airs live on The CW.