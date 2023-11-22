wrestling / News

Fred Rosser & Willie Mack Competing in Fatal 4-Way on Week’s ROH on HonorClub TV

November 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH 11-23-2023 Fred Rosser Willie Mack Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced a number of new matchups for this week’s HonorClub TV. You check out the updated lineup below:

ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Trent Beretta
* Tony Nese vs. Ethan Page
* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Trish Adora
* The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) vs. Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)
* Lee Johnson vs. Fred Rosser vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Willie Mack

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, ROH Honor Club TV, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading