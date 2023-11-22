– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced a number of new matchups for this week’s HonorClub TV. You check out the updated lineup below:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Trent Beretta

* Tony Nese vs. Ethan Page

* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Trish Adora

* The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) vs. Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

* Lee Johnson vs. Fred Rosser vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Willie Mack