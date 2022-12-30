Freddie Prinze Jr. Explains Why Brawl For All Is Wrestling’s Worst Moment

Freddie Prinze Jr. is (like most) not a fan of Brawl For All, and he recently explained why it’s wrestling’s worst moment. Prinze was asked about the infamous shoot fighting tournament, which ran in WWE in 1998, on the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Brawl For All: “It is the single worst moment in professional wrestling. The idea is completely asinine, that on the same show where you have choreographed fights, you’re going to have a real one just to show that the bigger stars aren’t as tough as the lesser stars, which is stupid.”

On what he hated about it: “I’m gonna make The Godfather look tougher than Stone Cold Steve Austin. Why would you do that if Stone Cold Steve Austin is supposed to be the toughest son of a b***h in the business? But he didn’t have the guts to join the Brawl for All? ‘Cause he’s not a real man? This idea was horrible; I hated every minute of it.”