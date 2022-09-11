Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Forgot to Cut the Feed for Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle

– If you thought the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle was strange, it appears that portion of the show was never meant to make the live television broadcast. Fans thought it was odd that the cameras continued rolling when Tyson Fury came to the ring to console Drew McIntyre and started singing Don McClean’s “American Pie.” According to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling with Freddie, that moment was never meant to make it on the air.

Freddie Prinze Jr. stated on the weird ending with Fury singing (WrestlingInc.com), “The end of the match was weird because they forgot to say cut. I know this for a fact — I asked a couple of people. They left the feed running and all of a sudden Drew McIntyre was feeling good, Tyson Fury came out to the ring, and they sang ‘Sweet Caroline’ [he meant ‘American Pie’] after a loss. It was so weird.”

Prinze’s co-host Jeff Dye added that the ending of the match “felt like some weird house show.” Dye continued, “It was so corny and so stupid. And it made Fury and McIntyre look weird and unusual after a big loss like that.”

In the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with help from Solo Sikoa. The card was held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.