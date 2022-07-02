Freelance Wrestling Press Start Results 6.30.22: Jake Something Challenges For World Title, More

Freelance Wrestling held its Press Start event on Thursday night, featuring Jake Something challenging for the company’s world title and more. You can see the results from the show, which took place in Chicago and aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:

* Angel Escalera def. Aaron Payne, Guerrera Del Brisenas, Matt Knicks, Sean Galway, and Xavier Sky

* Isaias Velazquez def. Ezio Orlandi

* Xavier Walker def. Project MONIX

* Freelance World Tag Team Championships Match: Bang Bros def. Pick N Pop

* Alfonso Gonzalez def. Dan The Dad

* BUSSY def. GPA & Laynie Luck

* Freelance World Championship Match: Storm Grayson def. Jake Something