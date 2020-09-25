FSW Is Latest Promotion To Work With United Wrestling Network

Future Stars of Wrestling has announced a new partnership with United Wrestling Network, which will see matches from UWN Primetime Live air on FSW TV. FSW TV will return to MyLVTV in November. The announcement reads:

Future Stars Of Wrestling is excited to announce a new partnership with the United Wrestling Network. Starting in November, FSW will return to broadcast television every Saturday Night on MyLVTV. Along with its weekly broadcast, FSW will have matches aired on the UWN’s Prime Time Live weekly PPV and the Finals of the Nevada State Championship Tournament will air Live on PPV.

Future Stars Of Wrestling features some of the top talent on the West Coast, including MLW National Champion Hammerstone, FSW Heavyweight Champion Graves, Impact Wrestling Superstar Chris Bey, Women’s Champion Lacey Ryan, No Limits Champion Ice Williams, The Unguided, RMB, and Remy Marcel.