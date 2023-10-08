– As previously reported, the AEW Tag Team Title run for FTR came to a shocking end last night on AEW Collision. Ricky Starks and Big Bill defeated the reigning champions in under five minutes to capture the belts. After the match, Dax Harwood wrote on his X account, “What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out.” This led to fans speculating if FTR were leaving AEW after losing their titles.

Dax Harwood later addressed the speculation, noting that his earlier comment wasn’t a hint at FTR leaving the company soon. Harwood noted, “Guys, I say ‘Top Guys Out’ all the time. We ain’t going nowhere. This is our home.”

FTR reportedly signed new deals with AEW earlier this year. During Rampage, they revealed in a promo that their contracts were four years in length.

What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out. pic.twitter.com/GTUOjyYNZL — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 8, 2023