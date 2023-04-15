FTR Reveal Length Of New AEW Contracts On Rampage, Will Retire After They’re Up

FTR signed new deals with AEW, and they revealed the length of their contracts on this week’s Rampage. Friday’s show saw Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler cut a promo in the ring and reveal that their new contracts are for four years. Cash Wheeler also stated that they would retire after their new contracts were up.

The team put their AEW careers on the line on last week’s Dynamite against The Gunns for the AEW World Tag Team Championships and won the match.