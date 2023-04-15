wrestling / News
FTR Reveal Length Of New AEW Contracts On Rampage, Will Retire After They’re Up
April 14, 2023 | Posted by
FTR signed new deals with AEW, and they revealed the length of their contracts on this week’s Rampage. Friday’s show saw Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler cut a promo in the ring and reveal that their new contracts are for four years. Cash Wheeler also stated that they would retire after their new contracts were up.
The team put their AEW careers on the line on last week’s Dynamite against The Gunns for the AEW World Tag Team Championships and won the match.
"This is our redemption story."
Two-time #AEW World Tag Team Champions #FTR (@DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR) with a message for everyone right now on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/663xdg2DKJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On How Many Have Signed Up For AEW All In Pre-Sale
- Chris Jericho Hints At Not Wanting To Work With CM Punk
- More on Vince McMahon Taking Part in WWE Creative Again, How Involved He Was With Smackdown
- Kevin Nash Says Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Needs To Hit 1,000 Days, Would Turn Cody Rhodes Heel After Win