FTR Fire Tully Blanchard On AEW Dynamite

FTR have cut ties with Tully Blanchard, firing the legend as their manager on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During Wednesday’s show, the tag team was backstage being interviewed after they lost both battle royals to earn a spot in the AEW Tag Team Championship match at Revolution.

Dax Harwood said in the interview that he needs to focus on proving himself as a man for his family and plans to take out reDRagon and The Young Bucks instead of chasing the titles. Blanchard then said he’s only managing them to chase the titles and they need to keep that as their focus. As they argued, Cash Wheeler said it was about family and Blanchard isn’t in it, firing him.