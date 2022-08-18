wrestling / News
FTR Reference Story of CM Punk’s ‘Shoot’ Comments on Hangman Page From AEW Dynamite
– As previously reported, CM Punk made a controversial remark last night on Hangman Page during his promo on AEW Dynamite. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said that, “Punk went into business for himself and then moved on,” during the promo with the remarks on Hangman. It appears FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) have since responded to the controversy with their own reactions via Twitter, with Cash Wheeler joking about Punk going “into business for himself.”
Dax Harwood initially commented on a piece of fan art depicting the time FTR put Punk on their shoulders while he was champion. He tweeted, “Punk bullied me into doing this.” Cash Wheeler later responded, “Completely went into business for himself with this great piece of art.”
You can check out their tweets below.
Punk bullied me into doing this https://t.co/VG5BiuJLp5
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) August 18, 2022
Completely went into business for himself with this great piece of art. https://t.co/FgSjiX5VV3
— Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) August 18, 2022
