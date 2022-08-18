wrestling / News

FTR Reference Story of CM Punk’s ‘Shoot’ Comments on Hangman Page From AEW Dynamite

August 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite CM Punk FTR Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, CM Punk made a controversial remark last night on Hangman Page during his promo on AEW Dynamite. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said that, “Punk went into business for himself and then moved on,” during the promo with the remarks on Hangman. It appears FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) have since responded to the controversy with their own reactions via Twitter, with Cash Wheeler joking about Punk going “into business for himself.”

Dax Harwood initially commented on a piece of fan art depicting the time FTR put Punk on their shoulders while he was champion. He tweeted, “Punk bullied me into doing this.” Cash Wheeler later responded, “Completely went into business for himself with this great piece of art.”

You can check out their tweets below.

article topics :

AEW, CM Punk, FTR, Hangman Page, Jeffrey Harris

