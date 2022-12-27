FTR Reminisce on Classic WWE NXT Matchups

– In some posts on Twitter, AEW tag team, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) reminisced on their matchups against American Alpha and DIY in WWE NXT. Cash Wheeler tweeted the following:

“I’ll always look back on these matches and this time period as some of the best times of my life. I wish I could still wrestle American Alpha. Hundreds of matches together and I never got tired of it. The things they could’ve accomplished. Two relatively unknown and unproven teams hitting their strides together at the same time. Both teams having breakout performances in the Dusty Classic. Our careers were so intertwined for the first few years. I thought we’d be wrestling each other in our 60’s.”

