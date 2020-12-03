wrestling / News

FTR, The North, Jordynne Grace & More React to AEW/Impact Crossover

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The North FTR

AEW and Impact Wrestling are set to crossover, and stars from both companies including FTR, The North, Jordynne Grace, and more posted to social media to react. As previously reported, Kenny Omega won the AEW World Title with Don Callis’ help and Callis promised answers on next week’s episode of Impact.

Reacting to the news of the crossover, a host of stars from AEW and Impact took to Twitter to comment and you can see them below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, FTR, Impact Wrestling, Jordynne Grace, The North, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading