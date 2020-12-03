wrestling / News
FTR, The North, Jordynne Grace & More React to AEW/Impact Crossover
AEW and Impact Wrestling are set to crossover, and stars from both companies including FTR, The North, Jordynne Grace, and more posted to social media to react. As previously reported, Kenny Omega won the AEW World Title with Don Callis’ help and Callis promised answers on next week’s episode of Impact.
Reacting to the news of the crossover, a host of stars from AEW and Impact took to Twitter to comment and you can see them below:
The North.
— Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 3, 2020
No you’re not.
— Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 3, 2020
Does @IMPACTWRESTLING have your attention now?
This Tuesday.
Sh*t gets real.#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/cpSU3KEQW2
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) December 3, 2020
Hahahahaha I’m just finding this out now, this is dope as hell 🤣🤣🤣
Let’s GOOOOO @thePenelopeFord @shidahikaru @NylaRoseBeast @RealBrittBaker https://t.co/ROxubdzLAT
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Tuesdays are the new Wednesdays! https://t.co/hGkDmkDOMS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 3, 2020
@AEW screwed @AEW . Hear all about it this tuesday on @IMPACTWRESTLING on @AXSTV . Thanks for the invite @TonyKhan https://t.co/PxKrD78Tch
— Don Callis (@TheDonCallis) December 3, 2020
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) December 3, 2020
See you TUESDAY!
Tuesday for @IMPACTWRESTLING on @AXSTV for #IMPACTonAXSTV the 1st place you can see the new @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX!#AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing https://t.co/opyaNAnre0
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) December 3, 2020
We wearing red again or nah? https://t.co/NxqhURbHTn pic.twitter.com/ykDCXZ0X0Y
— 💀Nyla Rose🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) December 3, 2020
— “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) December 3, 2020
Here we go..
— The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) December 3, 2020
One of my greatest rivals https://t.co/VTfL3bLzHh
— Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) December 3, 2020
