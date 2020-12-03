Kenny Omega Wins AEW World Title With Don Callis’ Aid, Answers Teased on Next Week’s Impact (Clips)

We have a new AEW World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite thanks to Don Callis, and we’ll apparently learn more on next week’s Impact. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Omega defeated Moxley after hitting him with a microphone that was thrown to him by Don Callis.

Callis was doing commentary for the match and quickly grabbed Omega, guiding him out of the arena to a car. He said that the world will find out what this means for Omega on next Tuesday’s Impact. You can see clips from the match and segment below.

This is Omega’s first run with the title, while Moxley’s reign ends at 277 days. He won the title from Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution in February.