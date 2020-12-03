wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Wins AEW World Title With Don Callis’ Aid, Answers Teased on Next Week’s Impact (Clips)
We have a new AEW World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite thanks to Don Callis, and we’ll apparently learn more on next week’s Impact. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Omega defeated Moxley after hitting him with a microphone that was thrown to him by Don Callis.
Callis was doing commentary for the match and quickly grabbed Omega, guiding him out of the arena to a car. He said that the world will find out what this means for Omega on next Tuesday’s Impact. You can see clips from the match and segment below.
This is Omega’s first run with the title, while Moxley’s reign ends at 277 days. He won the title from Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution in February.
.@JonMoxley showing his fight to win and @KennyOmegamanX showcases his pure strength!
WATCH #AEWDynamics NOW on @TNTDrama.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020
Whatever it takes, right?
WATCH #AEWDynamics NOW on @TNTDrama.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020
.@TheDonCallis said wait till Tuesday? But, #AEWDynamics is on Wednesday!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020
