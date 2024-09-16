FTR To Make DPW Debut At Super Battle Event

DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling announced that FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will make their debut with the promotion on October 13th.

They will wrestle at the Super Battle event against unknown opponents.

FTR vs. Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl) has been booked for Prestige Wrestling Roseland 9.

BREAKING: Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler, FTR, make their DPW debut on October 13th at the historic Grady Cole Center in Charlotte!

DPW Super Battle
🗓️ 10/13 | Charlotte, NC

— DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) September 16, 2024