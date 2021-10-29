FTR’s Dax Harwood Calls Out the Briscoes, ‘Dem Boys’ Tell Tony Khan To Set It Up

Following news that ROH was going on hiatus and planned to release all of its talent from their contracts, FTR’s Dax Harwood went on Twitter to let the world know his team wanted to face the Briscoes.

After that, the Briscoes responded with: “When and where big guy?? Your people know how to get up with us @TonyKhan”

Harwood replied: “Rec football vs Division 1. Backyard vs The Big Leagues. Good Hands vs Top Guys. You get it.”

