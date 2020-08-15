FTR’s Dax Harwood Says They Upset MJF by Appearing on Jim Cornette’s Podcast

– Fightful recently interviewed AEW tag team FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), who went into detail on why they don’t want to see six-man tag team titles right now in AEW. Also, Dax Harwood revealed during the interview that it was actually MJF as one of the people in AEW they have heat with for recently appearing on Jim Cornette’s podcast. You can read some highlights from that Fightful interview with FTR below.

Wheeler on why they don’t want six-man tag titles yet in AEW: “Maybe eventually down the line, but that’d be trying to run before we can walk. We’re still trying to build up the tag team division and establish all the players there and make people care about every team as individuals and human beings. So, we don’t need to bring more championships into the fold when these aren’t even established. They’re less than a year old. We don’t need to bring more six man teams into the fold when we’re still trying to establish the two man. So, maybe down the line, but I think it’s unnecessary right now.”

Dax Harwood on a potential third member for the group, and why they have heat with MJF: “I think that maybe the only person in AEW that is not afraid of the heat as much as us is [Chris] Jericho, but he’s already got his own thing going on. I don’t know if there are too many people that fit in or maybe we don’t fit in with them there. Because we understand that there’s a line between having great wrestling matches and drawing money, and I want to have as many great wrestling matches as I can, but more than that I want to draw money. Because that money is what’s going to allow me to pay for my daughter’s education, gonna allow me to pay for my house that my wife wants to buy and all the bills we’ve got to pay. If there is one person I could pick, maybe I would say the closest to us, and he’s a New Yorker, so that’s pretty funny, is MJF. He may be the closest one to FTR. He can go out and talk the talk and not really care if someone gets a little heated with him. But, to be fair, he is one of the guys that got upset with us for being on Jim Cornette’s podcast. So, I don’t know.”