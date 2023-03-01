Fuego del Sol Reveals He Fractured His Foot In Five Places

As previously reported, Fuego del Sol is out of action with a foot injury. At the time, he noted that the X-rays revealed a small fracture and he expected to be out 5-6 weeks. However, in a post on Instagram, he revealed that the injury is much worse than that. Fuego says he fractured his foot in five places and could be out for six to eight weeks if it heals on its own. If surgery is required, he will be gone for three months.

He wrote: “Injury Update…

With the original x-rays, last week after they confirmed the dislocation of my right foot, they believed I only had one minor fracture.

After the CT scan upon further examination, today they determined I actually fractured my foot in 5 DIFFERENT PLACES, the doctor told me that the fact I finished the match was unbelievable. Adrenaline is a hell of a drug!

Now let’s talk about the big thing, ligament damage. The orthopedic said the main ligament around my Lisfranc bone is a little displaced but not completely separated. So now I have to go see a foot specialist to determine if it needs surgery or if it can heal on its own. If it can heal on its own the recovery is 6-8 weeks because all my bones are in the right spots and the fractures just need time to heal, BUT if I need surgery it could be 3 months. So expect another update within the next week, I’m hoping for the best.

Not the news we wanted. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little frustrated. Focusing on my recovery and advancing my non-physical ventures like, twitch, YouTube, tiktok, IG and content of the likes to keep me busy and my mind off this. Any love and support sent my way is appreciated immensely!”