wrestling / News
Full Details On The Return Of The WWE Slammy Awards
WWE is bringing back The Slammy Awards this afternoon, broadcasting them live from Philadelphia, PA at The World.
The event is hosted by Cathy Kelley and Big E and will showcase the following categories:
Female Superstar of the Year
Rhea Ripley
Bianca Belair
Bayley
IYO SKY
Becky Lynch
Male Superstar of the Year
Cody Rhodes
Roman Reigns
Seth “Freakin” Rollins
Gunther
Logan Paul
Best Entrance
Cody Rhodes
Roman Reigns
Bianca Belair
Seth “Freakin” Rollins
Rhea Ripley
Becky Lynch
The Rock
Dominik Mysterio (WrestleMania 39)
Return of the Year
CM Punk
The Rock
Nia Jax
Randy Orton
Naomi
Faction of the Year
The Judgment Day
Alpha Academy
Imperium
The Bloodline
Damage CTRL
Rivalry of the Year
Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio
Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day
NXT Superstar of the Year
Ilja Dragunov
Carmelo Hayes
Lyra Valkyria
Tiffany Stratton
Bron Breakker
Match of the Year
Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest – San Juan Street Fight (Backlash 2023)
Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn (Elimination Chamber 2023)
Gunther vs. Chad Gable (Raw 9/4/23)
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Char
