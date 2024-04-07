Full Details On The Return Of The WWE Slammy Awards

WWE is bringing back The Slammy Awards this afternoon, broadcasting them live from Philadelphia, PA at The World.

The event is hosted by Cathy Kelley and Big E and will showcase the following categories:

Female Superstar of the Year

Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair

Bayley

IYO SKY

Becky Lynch

Male Superstar of the Year

Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Gunther

Logan Paul

Best Entrance

Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns

Bianca Belair

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch

The Rock

Dominik Mysterio (WrestleMania 39)

Return of the Year

CM Punk

The Rock

Nia Jax

Randy Orton

Naomi

Faction of the Year

The Judgment Day

Alpha Academy

Imperium

The Bloodline

Damage CTRL

Rivalry of the Year

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio

Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day

NXT Superstar of the Year

Ilja Dragunov

Carmelo Hayes

Lyra Valkyria

Tiffany Stratton

Bron Breakker

Match of the Year

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest – San Juan Street Fight (Backlash 2023)

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn (Elimination Chamber 2023)

Gunther vs. Chad Gable (Raw 9/4/23)

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Char