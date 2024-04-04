Full Details on Today’s Wrestlecon Events: STARDOM American Dream, Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow

Wrestlecon will host two live events today, including STARDOM: American Dream and the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. The events take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

STARDOM: American Dream

* World of STARDOM Championship: Maika (c) vs. Megan Bayne

* STARDOM High Speed Championship: Mei Seira (c) vs. Ram Kaichow vs. Saki Kashima

* Syuri & Konami vs. Willow Nightingale & SAKI

* Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano & Momo Kohgo vs. Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Xia Brookside

* AZM, Saya Kamitani & Camron Branae vs. Stephanie Vaquer, Starlight Kid & Momo Watanabe

Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow

* Masato Tanaka vs. Josh Alexander

* Rob Van Dam vs. Mike Bailey

* Nic Nemeth vs. Joey Janela

* Mistico, Cavernario, Star Jr., Averno & Villano III Jr. vs. Dragon Kid, Ben K, Shun Skywalker, YAMATO & Kota Minoura

* Philadelphia Street Fight: Paul Walter Hauser vs. Sami Callihan

* Los Boriquas (Savio Vega, Jose Estrada Jr., Hurricane Castillo & Miguel Perez Jr) vs. The FBI (Tommy Rich, Little Guido, Tony Mamaluke & mystery partner)

* Michael Oku vs. Titan

* Matt Riddle also set to appear.