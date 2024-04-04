wrestling / News
Full Details on Today’s Wrestlecon Events: STARDOM American Dream, Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow
Wrestlecon will host two live events today, including STARDOM: American Dream and the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. The events take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
STARDOM: American Dream
* World of STARDOM Championship: Maika (c) vs. Megan Bayne
* STARDOM High Speed Championship: Mei Seira (c) vs. Ram Kaichow vs. Saki Kashima
* Syuri & Konami vs. Willow Nightingale & SAKI
* Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano & Momo Kohgo vs. Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Xia Brookside
* AZM, Saya Kamitani & Camron Branae vs. Stephanie Vaquer, Starlight Kid & Momo Watanabe
Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow
* Masato Tanaka vs. Josh Alexander
* Rob Van Dam vs. Mike Bailey
* Nic Nemeth vs. Joey Janela
* Mistico, Cavernario, Star Jr., Averno & Villano III Jr. vs. Dragon Kid, Ben K, Shun Skywalker, YAMATO & Kota Minoura
* Philadelphia Street Fight: Paul Walter Hauser vs. Sami Callihan
* Los Boriquas (Savio Vega, Jose Estrada Jr., Hurricane Castillo & Miguel Perez Jr) vs. The FBI (Tommy Rich, Little Guido, Tony Mamaluke & mystery partner)
* Michael Oku vs. Titan
* Matt Riddle also set to appear.
More Trending Stories
- Lawyer for Janel Grant Responds to Release of Love Letter to Vince McMahon, Calls It an Attempt to ‘Intimidate’ Her Client
- Chelsea Green Says Plaza Hotel Accused Her of Being an Escort
- Jake Roberts On Why Barry Windham Never Became a Bigger Star
- Paul Heyman on the Ending of The Bloodline, Reveals It’s Been Rewritten Multiple Times