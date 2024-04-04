wrestling / News

Full Details on Today’s Wrestlecon Events: STARDOM American Dream, Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow

April 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Masato Tanaka Josh Alexander Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow Image Credit: WrestleCon

Wrestlecon will host two live events today, including STARDOM: American Dream and the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. The events take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

STARDOM: American Dream

* World of STARDOM Championship: Maika (c) vs. Megan Bayne
* STARDOM High Speed Championship: Mei Seira (c) vs. Ram Kaichow vs. Saki Kashima
* Syuri & Konami vs. Willow Nightingale & SAKI
* Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano & Momo Kohgo vs. Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Xia Brookside
* AZM, Saya Kamitani & Camron Branae vs. Stephanie Vaquer, Starlight Kid & Momo Watanabe

Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow

* Masato Tanaka vs. Josh Alexander
* Rob Van Dam vs. Mike Bailey
* Nic Nemeth vs. Joey Janela
* Mistico, Cavernario, Star Jr., Averno & Villano III Jr. vs. Dragon Kid, Ben K, Shun Skywalker, YAMATO & Kota Minoura
* Philadelphia Street Fight: Paul Walter Hauser vs. Sami Callihan
* Los Boriquas (Savio Vega, Jose Estrada Jr., Hurricane Castillo & Miguel Perez Jr) vs. The FBI (Tommy Rich, Little Guido, Tony Mamaluke & mystery partner)
* Michael Oku vs. Titan
* Matt Riddle also set to appear.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleCon, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading