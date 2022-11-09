wrestling / News

Full Lineup Announced For NJPW Strong Detonation Taping

November 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the upcoming NJPW Strong Detonation tapings on November 20. It takes place at the Vermont Hollywood in California.

* NJPW Strong Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos.
* NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown and Misterioso)
* Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, Alan Angels, and David Finlay vs. Jay White, ELP, and the West Coast Wrecking Crew
* Lucha Libre Rules: Rocky Romero and Adrian Quest vs. Atlantis Jr. and Virus
* Bad Dude Tito vs. KENTA
* Mascara Dorada and Lince Dorado vs. Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas
* Homicide vs. Danny Limelight
* Blake Christian vs. Juice Robinson
* DKC vs. Christopher Daniels
* Jakob Austin Young vs. Bateman
* Gregory Sharpe vs. Kenny King

