Full Lineup Announced For NJPW Strong Detonation Taping
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the upcoming NJPW Strong Detonation tapings on November 20. It takes place at the Vermont Hollywood in California.
* NJPW Strong Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. JR Kratos.
* NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown and Misterioso)
* Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, Alan Angels, and David Finlay vs. Jay White, ELP, and the West Coast Wrecking Crew
* Lucha Libre Rules: Rocky Romero and Adrian Quest vs. Atlantis Jr. and Virus
* Bad Dude Tito vs. KENTA
* Mascara Dorada and Lince Dorado vs. Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas
* Homicide vs. Danny Limelight
* Blake Christian vs. Juice Robinson
* DKC vs. Christopher Daniels
* Jakob Austin Young vs. Bateman
* Gregory Sharpe vs. Kenny King
