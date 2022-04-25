Full Results For Warrior Wrestling 21 – Will Ospreay Defends Title

As previously reported, Athena won the vacant Warrior Wrestling women’s title at Warrior Wrestling 21, defeating Shazza McKenzie and Skye Blue. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay defended the company’s top title. The show was held at Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship: Sam Adonis (c) def. Aramis

* Karl Fredericks def. Clark Connors

* Storm Grayson def. Alex Zayne

* Swerve Strickland def. Adam Brooks

* Double Dante (Dante Leon & Dante Martin) def. Brian Cage & KC Navarro

* Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship: Athena def. Shazza McKenzie and Skye Blue to win the vacant championship.

* Warrior Wrestling Championship: Will Ospreay (c) def. Blake Christian