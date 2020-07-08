wrestling / News

Full WWE Bumpy Award Nominees Announced, Categories Include Cinematic MOTY

July 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bumpy Awards

As previously reported, WWE announced The Bumpy Awards earlier today. The Bumpys will debut on July 29 at 10:00 am. Here are the full results, categories, and nominees from today’s nomination ceremony:

WWE Superstar of the Half-Year

Adam Cole
Keith Lee
Charlotte Flair
Drew McIntyre
Otis
Bayley
Asuka
Io Shirai
Braun Strowman
Becky Lynch

WWE’s Tag Team of the Half-Year

The Street Profits
Bayley & Sasha Banks
The New Day
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
Imperium

WWE In-Ring Match of the Half-Year

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania)
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania)
Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles (Smackdown)
Edge vs. Randy Orton (Backlash)
Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE Cinematic Match of the Half-Year

The Boneyard Match
Firefly Funhouse Match
Money in the Bank Ladder Match
One Final Beat (Ciampa vs Gargano)
Viking Profits vs Tozawa’s Ninjas

WWE’s Rivalry of the Half-Year

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar
Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler
AJ Styles and The Undertaker
Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

The Biggest Surprise Guest/Moment on The Bump

The Rock surprises Triple H
Kane surprises Tegan Nox
Xavier Woods ambushes the studio
Zoo Animals for Kevin Owens
John Cena surprises Evan Mack

The Best WWE’s The Bump Entrance

John Morrison
Ricochet
The Street Profits
Heavy Machinery
Drew McIntyre

Biggest Social Reaction of the Half-Year

Mandy and Otis’ Kiss
Edge’s Return
Goldberg winning the Universal title
Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship win
The Boneyard Match

Voting for all the categories is open now at WWE.com

