Full WWE Bumpy Award Nominees Announced, Categories Include Cinematic MOTY

– As previously reported, WWE announced The Bumpy Awards earlier today. The Bumpys will debut on July 29 at 10:00 am. Here are the full results, categories, and nominees from today’s nomination ceremony:

WWE Superstar of the Half-Year

Adam Cole

Keith Lee

Charlotte Flair

Drew McIntyre

Otis

Bayley

Asuka

Io Shirai

Braun Strowman

Becky Lynch

WWE’s Tag Team of the Half-Year

The Street Profits

Bayley & Sasha Banks

The New Day

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Imperium

WWE In-Ring Match of the Half-Year

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania)

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles (Smackdown)

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Backlash)

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE Cinematic Match of the Half-Year

The Boneyard Match

Firefly Funhouse Match

Money in the Bank Ladder Match

One Final Beat (Ciampa vs Gargano)

Viking Profits vs Tozawa’s Ninjas

WWE’s Rivalry of the Half-Year

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar

Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler

AJ Styles and The Undertaker

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

The Biggest Surprise Guest/Moment on The Bump

The Rock surprises Triple H

Kane surprises Tegan Nox

Xavier Woods ambushes the studio

Zoo Animals for Kevin Owens

John Cena surprises Evan Mack

The Best WWE’s The Bump Entrance

John Morrison

Ricochet

The Street Profits

Heavy Machinery

Drew McIntyre

Biggest Social Reaction of the Half-Year

Mandy and Otis’ Kiss

Edge’s Return

Goldberg winning the Universal title

Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship win

The Boneyard Match

Voting for all the categories is open now at WWE.com