wrestling / News
Full WWE Bumpy Award Nominees Announced, Categories Include Cinematic MOTY
– As previously reported, WWE announced The Bumpy Awards earlier today. The Bumpys will debut on July 29 at 10:00 am. Here are the full results, categories, and nominees from today’s nomination ceremony:
WWE Superstar of the Half-Year
Adam Cole
Keith Lee
Charlotte Flair
Drew McIntyre
Otis
Bayley
Asuka
Io Shirai
Braun Strowman
Becky Lynch
WWE’s Tag Team of the Half-Year
The Street Profits
Bayley & Sasha Banks
The New Day
Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
Imperium
WWE In-Ring Match of the Half-Year
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania)
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania)
Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles (Smackdown)
Edge vs. Randy Orton (Backlash)
Men’s Royal Rumble Match
WWE Cinematic Match of the Half-Year
The Boneyard Match
Firefly Funhouse Match
Money in the Bank Ladder Match
One Final Beat (Ciampa vs Gargano)
Viking Profits vs Tozawa’s Ninjas
WWE’s Rivalry of the Half-Year
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar
Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler
AJ Styles and The Undertaker
Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
The Biggest Surprise Guest/Moment on The Bump
The Rock surprises Triple H
Kane surprises Tegan Nox
Xavier Woods ambushes the studio
Zoo Animals for Kevin Owens
John Cena surprises Evan Mack
The Best WWE’s The Bump Entrance
John Morrison
Ricochet
The Street Profits
Heavy Machinery
Drew McIntyre
Biggest Social Reaction of the Half-Year
Mandy and Otis’ Kiss
Edge’s Return
Goldberg winning the Universal title
Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship win
The Boneyard Match
Voting for all the categories is open now at WWE.com
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says Running Great American Bash Opposite Fyter Fest is ‘Part of Healthy Competition’
- Austin Theory Discusses WWE Moving Him Up From Main Event To WrestleMania 36 Over the Course of One Day, What Paul Heyman Told Him At EVOLVE 131
- Becky Lynch Reveals Two Ring Names She Considered Using in WWE Before Settling on ‘Becky Lynch’
- Ric Flair Says He Hasn’t Watched Much AEW, Would be for Anyone Reinventing the Four Horsemen