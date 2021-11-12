Funeral Arrangements Set For Chris Youngblood

It was reported back in July that former WCW and WWC wrestler Chris Youngblood (real name Chris Romero) passed away at the age of 55. The Romero/Youngblood family have sent out details on the funeral arrangements for Chris.

Christopher (Chris) Corey Romero, 55 of Amarillo, Texas, died July 7th, 2021 at OHSU in Portland, Oregon. He is forever loved by friends and family. Chris took his last trip in the arms of his savior with his two eldest kids and wife by his side.

Born in Amarillo, Texas on February 10th, 1966, Chris came into this world as a bundle of energy and surrounded with love. He will forever be remembered for his kind heart, his infectious laugh, his natural ability to entertain, and his wrestling persona. Born the youngest of six kids, He immediately began to enrich the lives of his siblings and parents. He was a caring sibling who cherished his relationship with his brothers and sisters. He was a rock for his family and was a shoulder for anyone in need. Chris told the best stories, he could light up a room with his smile and charisma. He was truly one of a kind and will forever be missed.

Chris lived in Amarillo, Texas for the majority of his life. He had the luck to spend some time in Puerto Rico, North Carolina, and Dallas when he was a young professional wrestler. Best known as Chris Romero Youngblood. Chris spent the majority of his adult life surrounded by the wrestling industry, until he moved to his final career as a top secret worker for Nike. Chris was blessed to fulfill his lifetime wish to reside in the PNW. The last four years he lived in Aloha, Oregon. Chris loved the climate and beautiful scenery that Oregon provided to him. He loved to explore, which introduced him to the life of being an amateur tour guide. Oregon provided him with the opportunity to take part in his goal to put himself on the map in acting. His vast knowledge and interest in music and performing was able to be met in the PNW. He attended many live shows and you could see he was truly in his happy place. Overall the culture and diversity of Oregon aided in Chris finding his true self and peace in life.

Chris is survived by his wife Krista, his three children Paisley, Skylar, and Priscilla, his granddaughter Owsley, two brothers, a sister, plus tons of nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as many many close friends. Let’s not forget his 17 year old best buddy Chewbacca.

Chris will rest in peace knowing he is in the same cemetery as his brother Steve, Mother, Stella, and Father, Ricky Romero

Graveside services at 2 pm Llano Cemetery on Saturday, November 27th.

2900 S Hayes St. Amarillo, TX, 79103

All are welcome who knew and loved Chris.