Funeral For Shad Gaspard Held Earlier This Week
Former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard passed away last month when his body was swept up in a tidal wave, and the wrestling world has been mourning him since. After a ceremony to honor him was held at Venice Beach a week later, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that an actual funeral for Gaspard took place in Los Angeles this past week.
Lilian Garcia sang ‘Behold the Lamb’ at the funeral, which had many wrestling-related people in attendance. Those who spoke included Shelton Benjamin, JTG, Kofi Kingston, Rycklon Stephens, Joel Eisenberg and members of Gaspard’s family.
