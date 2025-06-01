Further Clarification On WWE Status of Progress Champion Luke Jacobs

It was reported earlier this month that while PROGRESS World Champion Luke Jacobs took part in WWE tryouts earlier this year, his status with the company was unclear. Fightful Select has a more concrete update on the status of Jacobs and if he has signed with WWE. According to the report, Jacobs was told during Super Strong Style 16 weekend that he would not be signed “for the time being.” However, Jacobs was said to have “massively” impressed WWE officials during his tryout and will get a second look in the future.