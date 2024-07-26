Gabe Kidd Says He’ll Face MJF On His Own Terms

Gabe Kidd and MJF’s back and forth is heating up, with Kidd saying he will walk into MJF’s turf and “expose” him. Kidd cut a promo after night four of the G1 Climax on MJF, who he has been going back and forth with online.

“Let’s talk about you, MJF,” Kidd began (per Fightful). “You want to come for me? Granted, I sent the shots first, don’t get me wrong, bang bang. But listen here you little f**king rat. This is how it’s going to go down. You can say all you want, you can call me short, the reality is it don’t matter what you said because you have AEW tattooed on you, you f**king loser.”

He continued, “Are you mad? You think you can touch me in the ring? You think you can really come against me? January 5, Tokyo Dome, Wrestle Dynasty. You want to call them shots? No. Because if we’re gonna do this shit Maxwell, we’re gonna do it on my f**king terms. You’re not gonna come here and walk onto my turf and try to challenge me, are you mad? Nobody knows you who are in Japan you little nerd. You f**king nerd, nobody has a clue who you are. What’s gonna happen is this — I’m gonna walk into your turf, I’m gonna walk into your domain where you’re ever so comfortable and I’m gonna expose you. I’m gonna kill you on the mic, kill you in the ring, kill you in every f**king aspect of this game because you Max, you know that I am better than you and you know it and everyone else knows it. So let’s stop denying the world of what they really want, let’s give them MJF vs Gabe Kidd in America you bitch. You want a title, come and f**king take it.”