Gabe Kidd On Hiroshi Tanahashi Crying During His Wrestle Dynasty Match With Kenny Omega

Hiroshi Tanahashi got emotional during Gabe Kidd’s match with Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty, and Kidd spoke about it in a new video. The NJPW president was seen crying at the end of the match, which saw Omega beat Kidd in a largely acclaimed match, and Kidd spoke in an AEW Japan video about the moment.

“He knows,” Kidd said (per Fightful). “He knows what I’ve been through, what it’s like living in the dojo, what it’s like being lonely in a foreign country. And he knows I’m one of a kind. People can say whatever they want, but there’s no one who embodies this company better than me. No one.”

The match saw Kidd go over 30 minutes with the returning Omega before the latter got the win with the One Winged Angel.