Gabe Kidd Reacts To John Cena Beating Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 41
April 21, 2025 | Posted by
Gabe Kidd isn’t impressed with John Cena beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, noting he did so with a roll-up. Cena defeated Rhodes to win the WWE Undisputed Title in the main event of night two but needed multiple AAs, an exposed turnbuckle, Travis Scott, a low blot and a belt shot to do it. Kidd posted to Twitter to point out that he beat Rhodes with a roll-up referencing their match for What Culture Pro Wrestling in 2017 that also involved Joe Hendry.
Kid wrote:
“JOHN CENA IS S**T I BEAT THIS GUY WITH A ROLL UP”
JOHN CENA IS SHIT I BEAT THIS GUY WITH A ROLL UP 😭😭😭😭🤘🏼🤘🏼
— GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) April 21, 2025
