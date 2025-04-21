Gabe Kidd Reacts To John Cena Beating Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 41

Gabe Kidd isn’t impressed with John Cena beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, noting he did so with a roll-up. Cena defeated Rhodes to win the WWE Undisputed Title in the main event of night two but needed multiple AAs, an exposed turnbuckle, Travis Scott, a low blot and a belt shot to do it. Kidd posted to Twitter to point out that he beat Rhodes with a roll-up referencing their match for What Culture Pro Wrestling in 2017 that also involved Joe Hendry.

Kid wrote:

“JOHN CENA IS S**T I BEAT THIS GUY WITH A ROLL UP”