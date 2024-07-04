– NJPW wrestler and STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd continued his provocateur-like antics on social media. He shared a photo on his X account yesterday featuring Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Chris Jericho holding their respective IWGP title belts. Omega is holding the IWGP Heavyweight Title, Jericho has the IWGP Intercontinental Title, and Cody Rhodes has the IWGP US Heavyweight Title. There was a time when all three wrestlers and founding fathers of AEW were regulars in New Japan. According to Gabe Kidd, it was the “most embarrassing time” in NJPW when they were dominating the singles divisions and holding titles.

Gabe Kidd wrote, “MOST EMBARRASSING TIME IN NJPW 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 ****ing NERDS I’D BEAT ANY OF THESE MAN IN 2 MINUTES 😭” You can view his comments below.

Of course Cody Rhodes no longer wrestlers in NJPW or AEW. He returned to WWE in April 2022. He is now the reigning WWE Undisputed Champion. Jericho and Omega are still currently signed to AEW. Jericho also recently competed on the co-promoted event, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, last Sunday. He teamed with Jeff Cobb and Big Bill in a losing effort against Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata.