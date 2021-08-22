Gable Steveson and Tamyra Mensah-Stock Make Appearance At WWE Summerslam (Pics, Video)

WWE played host to a pair of Olympians at Summerslam tonight. Both Gable Steveson and Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who both won gold medals at the 2020 Games just a few weeks ago, made an appearance at the show and waved to the crowd in the ring. Both have shown interest in eventually joining the company, although neither have officially signed at this time.

Steveson was revealed to be backstage at the event earlier today, posing with Triple H.

