wrestling / News

Gable Steveson and Tamyra Mensah-Stock Make Appearance At WWE Summerslam (Pics, Video)

August 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam

WWE played host to a pair of Olympians at Summerslam tonight. Both Gable Steveson and Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who both won gold medals at the 2020 Games just a few weeks ago, made an appearance at the show and waved to the crowd in the ring. Both have shown interest in eventually joining the company, although neither have officially signed at this time.

Steveson was revealed to be backstage at the event earlier today, posing with Triple H.

You can follow along with our live Summerslam coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gable Steveson, Tamyra Mensah-Stock, WWE Summerslam, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading