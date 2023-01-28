Gabriel Iglesias Says He Won’t Be In The Royal Rumble

The WWE roster can breath a sigh of relief, as their road to Wrestlemania got a little easier. During today’s episode of The Bump (via Fightful), comedian Gabriel Iglesias said that he will not be entering this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match.

He said: “I gotta be honest with you guys, maybe 20 years ago, I’d have been like, ‘Whatever you want to do,’ but I hurt myself the other day getting out of my car. Honestly, Bad Bunny has impressed me the most when it comes to celebrities trying to cross into the ring. He’s done exceptionally well — I could still do better than Drew Carey, even now.”