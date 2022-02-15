Gabriel Kidd Says Wants to Face FTR & Jay White

Gabriel Kidd has some big names on his wishlist for matches, saying that he wants to face FTR and Jay White. During his conversation with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Kidd weighed in on some opponents that he’d like to face and you can see some highlights below:

On matches with FTR: “Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, I’ll say their names right now. They are my kind of wrestlers. I’ll say this, I respect them both very much for the path they have taken and the wrestling style that they show the world and have highlighted. But I am in that same category. So if you want to fight me, let’s fucking go. I’m here. What’s up? I’ll open whatever door I have to do to make that happen. That’s all I need to say about it. We can talk in person. I ain’t bothered.”

On wanting to face Jay White: “Well, I’ll just tell you right now, I don’t know what plans are or anything like that. I’m not in the loop with anything like that. I get told where I’m going. But I’ll walk into AEW and slap any one of them. I do not care. I’ve beat Cody Rhodes. People don’t know that. In 2017 when I just turned 20, when I was a tubby little kid, I pinned Cody Rhodes. I’m about this and I’ll go anywhere. I saw that about Jay White. I don’t like Jay White. If he wants to say something about me, I’ll slap him, too. But, listen, him going there, he’s a top guy in our company and I’m aware of that and if you’re not aware of that because you have a little bit of beef with him, you’re an idiot. But he’s a top guy in our company. Him going there puts more eyes on us, puts more eyes on AEW, it puts more eyes on everyone. It puts more eyes on professional wrestling and that’s what we’re here for. That’s why we all go to work together and shit ‘cause we love professional wrestling. I was glad to see that. He can do his business, but just as soon as you get involved with me, then we have a problem,” Kidd said.