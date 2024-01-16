Gail Kim on Never Feuding With Awesome Kong in WWE

– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, Gail Kim discussed her iconic feud with Awesome Kong and it never happening in WWE despite the two working there around the same time. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Gail Kim on not feuding with Awesome Kong in WWE: “I don’t know if they’d want to repeat the same stories that would happen again and they had different plans. They did want me to be her first singles match, but everyone knows that she ended up getting pregnant at that time.”

On why it was a blessing in disguise: “So, I just took it as a blessing from God, because I felt like God protected our legacy together because I already know what the plans were in this other company for us, and I just felt like our legacy wasn’t protected at that moment.”