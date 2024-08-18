Gail Kim Wants To See Wendy Choo Appear in TNA

During an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), Gail Kim spoke about the WWE and TNA relationship and said she’d love to see Wendy Choo appear on Impact at some point. So far, NXT wrestlers like the No Quarter Catch Crew, Izzi Dame, Wolfgang and others.

Kim said: “There are a lot of girls there. They have so much talent. Some of these girls are so super athletic. Would love to see a bunch of them mix it up with the knockouts. We had a couple of them come by. Izzi (Dame) came by. Tatum (Paxley) and Jordynne had a killer match. I really like her. A lot of potential there. I was talking to Wendy Choo. I would love to have Wendy Choo come over. Maybe have a match with Rosemary. That would be cool. We’re very open. I think fans get excited when they can see a possibility of these little dream matches that we couldn’t have in the past before this relationship. It’s exciting.“