Gallus Retain WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, Beat The Creed Brothers & The D’Angelo Family at NXT Stand & Deliver
– Gallus managed to hang onto their WWE NXT Tag Team Titles. They beat former champs The Creed Brothers and The D’Angelo Famly in a Triple Threat Tag Team Championship Match at today’s NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 event in order to retain the titles. Joe Coffey made his return to help Gallus retain the belts.
You can check out 411’s live ongoing coverage for today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 event RIGHT HERE.
Wrestlers stick together 🤼♂️@dc_mma @BrutusCreedwwe@JuliusCreedWWE#StandandDeliverpic.twitter.com/C2rfhEfXi7
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
Thanos just got all the stones 💎@BrutusCreedwwe @JuliusCreedWWE@Joe_Coffey#StandandDeliver pic.twitter.com/D3f7x7pcAE
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
🏆 AND STILL ON TOP 🏆
Your NXT Tag Team Champions: GALLUS 👊@BrutusCreedwwe @JuliusCreedWWE@Joe_Coffey#StandandDeliver pic.twitter.com/xsqgQdDcCf
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 1, 2023
Gallus
Boys
On
Top#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/t1EbXFFeoD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2023
