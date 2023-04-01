– Gallus managed to hang onto their WWE NXT Tag Team Titles. They beat former champs The Creed Brothers and The D’Angelo Famly in a Triple Threat Tag Team Championship Match at today’s NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 event in order to retain the titles. Joe Coffey made his return to help Gallus retain the belts.

