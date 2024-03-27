– During a recent Q&A session with Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Gangrel discussed his career, modern wrestlers he could see working well in The Brood, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Gangrel on modern wrestlers he think would work well in The Brood today: “I would like to change the path of the Young Bucks and make them in the Brood. Just picturing, you know, young vampires … I would even go older, I like Frankie Kazarian. Christopher Daniels was supposed to be one of the original members of The Brood, too. They’re older now … but I think Young Bucks would fit in there really good.”

On how Matt Riddle would work well in The Brood: “Matt Riddle would be great in the Brood.”