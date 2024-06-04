– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Gangrel discussed making a surprise appearance last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing, reuniting with his former stablemate in The Brood, Adam Copeland (aka Edge), which was a very emotional experience for Gangrel. He said on the moment in the ring with Copeland (via WrestlingInc.com), “I think [Adam and I] were both tearing up. It was a great moment. It was magical.”

Gangrel also shared a moment backstage with Copeland and Christian Cage, adding, “[We haven’t been in the same place since] that WrestleMania [32] in Dallas … 6-7 years ago maybe. I can’t remember which WrestleMania it was.”

Adam Copeland managed to defeat Malakai Black in the Barb Wire Steel Cage Match at last Sunday’s event. However, Copeland suffered a broken leg during the match and will be needing surgery, keeping him out for an undetermined length of time.