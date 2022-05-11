wrestling / News
Gauntlet for the Gold, More Set for Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
– Impact Wrestling has announced a Gauntlet for the Gold Match, plus a lot more, for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The winner of Gauntlet for the Gold will go on to face Josh Alexander for the Impact World Title at Slammiversary later on. You can see the updated card and show preview from Impact below:
* Gauntlet for the Gold (Winner gets a title shot against Josh Alexander at Slammiversary)
* Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The Influence (c) vs. Gisele Shaw & Alisha
* Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Josh Alexander
* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Kenny King vs. Chris Bey
* BTI: Aiden Prince vs. Ace Austin
IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: May 12, 2022
Just days after Josh Alexander retained the IMPACT World Title over Tomohiro Ishii at Under Siege, his Slammiversary title challenger is set to be revealed in a Gauntlet for the Gold this Thursday! Who will be the last one standing and earn a coveted IMPACT World Title opportunity against the “Walking Weapon” at IMPACT Wrestling’s 20th anniversary celebration?
Champion and challenger in this past Saturday’s World Title main event at Under Siege will team up on IMPACT! as Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii battle the Bullet Club’s Jay White and El Phantasmo. The “Walking Weapon” and the “Stone Pitbull” took each other to their absolute limits but now they must put their differences aside to battle a common enemy in the Bullet Club! Who will reign supreme in this epic tag team encounter?
At Under Siege, Gisele Shaw scored a monumental victory over one half of the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Madison Rayne. And one can argue that it may not have been possible without the help of an unlikely ally in Alisha, who neutralized Tenille Dashwood at ringside. Now Shaw and Alisha have a chance to make history as they battle The Influence with the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles on the line this Thursday!
On a night when IMPACT Wrestling will celebrate its 20th anniversary at Slammiversary, the high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X will make its highly-anticipated return! But who will challenge Ace Austin in one of the most exciting matches in all of professional wrestling? We begin to find out on IMPACT! as Honor No More‘s Kenny King takes on Bullet Club’s Chris Bey in an Ultimate X Qualifying match.
