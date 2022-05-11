Gauntlet for the Gold, More Set for Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

– Impact Wrestling has announced a Gauntlet for the Gold Match, plus a lot more, for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The winner of Gauntlet for the Gold will go on to face Josh Alexander for the Impact World Title at Slammiversary later on. You can see the updated card and show preview from Impact below:

* Gauntlet for the Gold (Winner gets a title shot against Josh Alexander at Slammiversary)

* Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The Influence (c) vs. Gisele Shaw & Alisha

* Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Josh Alexander

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Kenny King vs. Chris Bey

* BTI: Aiden Prince vs. Ace Austin