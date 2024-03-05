wrestling / News
Gauntlet Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Gunther will learn the opponent for his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania in a gauntlet match on next week’s WWE Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, and JD McDonagh will compete in the match on next week’s show, with the winner challenging the Imperium leader for the title at WrestleMania 40.
A couple of other matches were announced for next week, and you can see the full card below:
* Gauntlet Match For Intercontinental Title Shot At WrestleMania: Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed vs. JD McDonagh
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kabuki Warriors vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
* Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
