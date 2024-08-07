GCW Set To Hold Event At American Dream Mall in November

Game Changer Wrestling has announced it will hold the event GCW Dream On at the American Dream Mall later this year. The event happens live on November 23 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The location is the second-largest mall in the US.

*BREAKING*

GCW comes to AMERICAN DREAM in East Rutherford, NJ on the afternoon of Saturday, November 23rd!

This Game Changing agreement will see GCW broadcast LIVE from the 2nd biggest mall in North America!

— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 7, 2024