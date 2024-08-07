wrestling / News

GCW Set To Hold Event At American Dream Mall in November

August 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Game Changer Wrestling has announced it will hold the event GCW Dream On at the American Dream Mall later this year. The event happens live on November 23 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The location is the second-largest mall in the US.

