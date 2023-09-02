wrestling / News
GCW EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 7 Results
Game Changer Wrestling held Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 7 today at the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Ashton Starr def. Alex Maze and Pha’Nesse
* Devon Monroe def. Rico Gonzalez
* Twink Gauntlet: Baby Bop (Jimmy Lloyd) wins. Parrow eliminated Don’t Die Miles, Count Noctis and Ron Bass Jr. Baby Bop eliminated Parrow.
* LuFisto def. Kidd Bandit and Dark Sheik
* Midwest (Joey Mayberry, Mateo Valentine, Moondog Murray & Shelly Benson) def. East Coast (Angelo Carter, Kwesi Asante, Logan Black & Sazzy Boatright)
* No Disqualification: Sawyer Wreck def. Billy Dixon
* Sonny Kiss & Pimpinela Escarlata def. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY)
@GCWrestling_ #EFFYBGB7 @SonnyKissXO @EFFYlives pic.twitter.com/VgOSqegaxM
— Free🏃🏽♀️🏋🏾♀️👱🏻♀️👩🏿🔬 (@Free_egirls) September 2, 2023
Imagine thinking wrestling isn't the greatest art form in existence #EFFYBGB7 pic.twitter.com/P5teF83agb
— large himbo type person (@jaysharpmjr) September 2, 2023
Had so much fun today & last night at the GCW shows ❤️
GCW kicks so much ass, always love getting to see them when they're in town! #EFFYBGB7 #GCWYouWill @GCWrestling_ https://t.co/ptyCbJcYLe pic.twitter.com/rBaeuAFQbg
— Hangman Chadam Page (@chadmikosz25) September 2, 2023
Jacked Daddy is jacked. @EFFYlives #Effybgb7 pic.twitter.com/GtfpFfI0mS
— Sarah (@StayMustard) September 2, 2023
Baby Bop is here!!!! #effybgb7 pic.twitter.com/QxsNEZi3Zn
— Petár (@lowskydance) September 2, 2023
