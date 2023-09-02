wrestling / News

GCW EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 7 Results

September 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Effy GCW Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 7 today at the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Ashton Starr def. Alex Maze and Pha’Nesse
* Devon Monroe def. Rico Gonzalez
* Twink Gauntlet: Baby Bop (Jimmy Lloyd) wins. Parrow eliminated Don’t Die Miles, Count Noctis and Ron Bass Jr. Baby Bop eliminated Parrow.
* LuFisto def. Kidd Bandit and Dark Sheik
* Midwest (Joey Mayberry, Mateo Valentine, Moondog Murray & Shelly Benson) def. East Coast (Angelo Carter, Kwesi Asante, Logan Black & Sazzy Boatright)
* No Disqualification: Sawyer Wreck def. Billy Dixon
* Sonny Kiss & Pimpinela Escarlata def. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Effy's Big Gay Brunch, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading